Ellen Grooms, age 90 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Ellen was born Sept. 11, 1930 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Delbert and Barbara (Daulton) Cook.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Hardymon of Blue Creek and JoAnn Morgan of West Union; one son, Terry Grooms of West Union; one sister, Katie Keep of West Union; five grandchildren, Justin Hardymon, Stevie Grooms, Carl Kimmberly, Tiffiny Grooms, and Tyler Grooms; and several great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.