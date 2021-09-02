Winchester Homecoming Festival celebrates a successful return

Grand Marshals Kenny and Caryl Shelton wave to passersby in the Festival parade on Sunday. (Picture by Rachael Hamilton)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 2021 Winchester Homecoming Festival conquered the rain this year for its successful return after COVID-19.

The Homecoming Festival was held on Aug. 27-29 in Winchester, Ohio.

“I think it went very well. Of course, we had rain Friday night, but after the rain, we didn’t have any issues. We had a good crowd. Overall, everything turned out good,” said Festival Board President Patsy Roberts.

In total, the festival had seven food vendors who offered everything from tenderloin, barbecue, pizza, hamburgers, and potatoes to Icees.

“We also had some arts and crafts vendors, who had a wide variety. Soaps, candles, T-shirts, different things. We had a good selection,” said Roberts. A funnel cake vendor was rained out, robbing Roberts of her greatly anticipated sweet treat. According to Roberts, however, the caramel corn was just as delicious.

“On Friday night [the rain deterred attendance]. Saturday we thought we might get some, and of course Sunday afternoon as we were getting ready to start the parade [we thought we may get some]. But, it was like the clouds parted and we only got a little bit of a sprinkle,” said Roberts.

According to Festival Board Treasurer Joyce Porter, God assisted them in making sure the parade was a success.

“We prayed, and we were asking people for prayer. There was this great big black cloud, and it just parted. Half of it went north, and half went south and went around us,” said Porter.

On Friday and into the evening, the rain was particularly ferocious. The downpour began during the Queen Pageant and continued into the night.

“The stage was just drenched, and some of the equipment was acting up. By that time, there were maybe 10 people left in attendance, so we decided not to have [Ghost Mountain] play. There was no sense in them going through all of that work. Things like that happen sometimes,” said Roberts. The Garden Tractor Pull was also canceled but was rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

The best performing festival events were the Ghost Ride and the 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

“We probably had 200 people come to our Ghost Ride. Our 3-on-3 basketball was also packed, there was no walking space at all. I bet they had 300 people [in attendance],” said Roberts.

On Sunday, as the festival wound down, the parade was held at 3 p.m. on Main Street.

“We had Shriner Cars in our parade. 100 percent of their donations go to Shriners Hospital. This will be the third year they’ve been in the parade,” said Roberts. There were over 100 entries in the parade, even with the threat of rain.

“Georgetown Marching Band has supported our parade since Patsy and I have been doing it the past several years, because none of our local bands will participate and be in the parade. People really like the Georgetown Marching Band, they’re a huge asset to us,” said Porter.

At the end of the parade, Porter presented a heartfelt, written note which thanked Roberts for her leadership and hard work.

“She is an excellent organizer and she keeps all of us on track. So, I had a little thing at the end of the parade for her and to wish her a happy birthday,” said Porter.

With the end of a successful festival year, Roberts and Porter extend their appreciation to their volunteers and donors, of which this event was made possible.

“We appreciate all of our volunteers first and foremost. We appreciate all of our donors. In the year following COVID-19, we had so many people who went above and beyond in making donations to make this successful. We had several new people that supported our ghost ride. That was the neatest part. In our culinary contest, we had supporters like Judge Brett Spencer and Judge Roy Gabbert. We just really appreciate people, not only in our area but Adams, Brown and Highland for taking the time to do that,” said Porter.