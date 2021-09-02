Christopher Musser, age 26 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Christopher was born May 5, 1995 in Brown County, Ohio to Tracy and Lyn (Musser) Pollard.

Survivors include his mother Lyn Pollard of Olive Hill, Kentucky; his father Tracy Pollard of Otway, Ohio; sister K’Lee Pollard of Olive Hill, Kentucky; and brother Trevor Pollard of Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.