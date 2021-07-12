Norma Jean (Sammons) Linkhart, 79, went to her eternal resting place on Friday, July 9, 2021 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born Feb 18, 1942 in Brown County Ohio, the youngest daughter to Demas and Beulah Sammons.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Linkhart; brother-in-law Alva Knechtly; and her parents, Demas and Beulah Sammons. She is survived by her devoted companion Buford Hale; daughter Donetta (Jose) Calderon; stepdaughter Luwanna Linkhart; stepson David (Karen) Linkhart; sister, Thelma Knechtly; and brother, James (Charlotte) Sammons. Norma loved being a grandmother and cherished her grandchildren Brynn Castle, Alayna (Kyle) Weis, Jose (Lia) Calderon, Lindsay (Stephen) Rist, and Mariah (Dale) Grigorenko. She was blessed with four great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester, Ohio with services beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Richmond will officiate. Norma will be laid to rest beside her parents at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.