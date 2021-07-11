By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The summer softball and baseball tournaments are winding down yand once again the Defender wants to highlight the local teams in our Sports pages by publishing your team pictures.

You can submit your team photo to the following email: mcarpenter@www.peoplesdefender.com. To be sure that your team is published, please include the following information,

• Team name

• Team’s overall record

• Age group (Ex. 10U, 12U, etc.)

• Identify everyone in the photo, by row, left to right

The Defender congratulates all of our local Knothole squads on their successes this season!