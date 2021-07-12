Donna J. Gloss, 52, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born Oct. 7, 1968 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Charles and Eleanora Hofner Gloss. She is survived by her husband, Art Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Butch Gloss.

In addition to Art, she is survived by her children, Crystal Gloss, Amanda Lovejoy and husband Anthony, James Winkle and wife Brandi, A.J. Phillips, Matthew Phillips, and Marie Phillips; 11 grandchildren; and her sisters, Charlene Ashcraft, Mary Kennedy and husband Dale, and Sharon Gloss

Donna will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 4 p.m.until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.