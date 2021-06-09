By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

West Union High School’s Carl Schneider has been named the Ohio Golf Coaches Association State Boys Golf Coach of the Year for 2020-2021. Schneider has been a golf coach at West Union High School for the past 20 years. His golfers have made eight State Final appearances over the years; his teams have made five Ohio State Finals appearances and he has had three golfers make it to the State Finals as individuals.

Uner Schneider’s guidance, the WUHS team has had much success throughout the years as they have won 17 Southern Hills Athletic Conferences titles, have won several sectional tiles, have made the district tournament 18 years with several titles including last season. The golfers under his tutelage have also had much success at the next level in college. Coach Schneider has had nine players play at the college level and four of his former golfers are currently working in the golf industry.

Coach Schneider started the West Union Girls Golf Team in 2008. The team also had much success winning three league titles and several trips to District finals. The team is now coached by his daughter, Marci Schneider.

Carl also has been in charge of the the Adams County Country Club Junior League Program for the past 22 years. It has been a productive way to develop young golfers for all the local schools. There are usually 80-100 golfers in the summer program.

Carl has been married to his wife, Nancy for the past 37 years, has a daughter Marci that teaches at West Union and is the girls golf coach, and a son Dean, who runs tournaments for the Ladies Profession Golf Association. Schneider has taught in the Adams County Local School District for 39 years as a Music teacher.