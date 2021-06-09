Steve Holderness, age 66 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Steve was born Nov. 6, 1954 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Norman and Hazel (Graybill) Holderness. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Holderness.

Survivors include son Jeremy Holderness of Peebles; sister Norma Chamblin of Aberdeen; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one niece Valorie Chamblin of Florida.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.