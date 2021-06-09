Harper, Fuller recipients of 2021 Young Scholarships

Molly Fuller, West Union High School

The Young Memorial Scholarship is an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young. The 2021 recipients of the Young Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s, DeLaney Harper and West Union High School’s, Molly Fuller.

The Recipients:

Graduating with Honors, DeLaney Harper is ranked first in her class, received the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award, and was selected for the President’s List for four semesters at Southern State Community College. She was a member of the Beta Club for four years and National Honor Society for two years and was a part of both Prom and Homecoming Committee. She also is active in her church youth group and helps teach in children’s church.

DeLaney played four years of both varsity volleyball and varsity basketball. In basketball, she was All-SHAC for three years, All-District for three years, All-State Special Mention for two years, and was a part of the 2020 Elite Eight girls basketball team. During her senior year, DeLaney also became a part of the 1,000 point club for Lady Devils Basketball. In volleyball, DeLaney was All-SHAC for three years, All-District for three years, and was SHAC Player of The Year her senior year. She also holds the record for most aces in a career and most points served in a career at NAHS.

DeLaney will be attending Shawnee State University in the fall. She will be majoring in Exercise Science with a hope of going on to get a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. DeLaney is the daughter of Brent and Natalie Harper, sister of Avery and Jackson Harper, and granddaughter of David and Carla Harper and Rick and Sue Fulton.

Molly Fuller completed her academic coursework at West Union High School and her College Credit Plus coursework at Southern State Community College where she earned an Associate of Science degree. Molly is graduating with a 4.0 GPA. She has been a member of the WUHS Choir, WUHS Band, WUHS Talented and Gifted program, National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Prom Committee, and Homecoming Committee. Molly has received academic achievement awards in Geometry, Algebra, Spanish, College Prep Language Arts, Physical Science, and Health.

Molly was involved in softball, track and field, cheerleading, and soccer. She was a captain on her soccer team and was also named All League and All District in soccer. Molly was named All League in track and field and was a district finalist in two events. She is the current WUHS record holder in the 100 Meter Dash and the current record holder as the anchor of the 4×100 meter relay team.

Molly has been an active member of the Winchester CCCU church youth group as a Children’s Ministry volunteer and as a participant on the 2019 Jamaica mission trip work team.

Molly will be attending The Ohio State University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology in preparation for graduate coursework where she intends to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Pediatric Science degree.

Molly Fuller is the daughter of Rob and Carrie Fuller and the granddaughter of John Hazelbaker, Barb Hazelbaker, and Saundra Stevens.

In Honor Of:

David Young graduated from West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. David returned to Ohio where he taught Science, Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally, North Adams, for 23 years. David’s achievements include many SHL Coach of Years, District 14 Coach of the Years and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court.

Mark Young graduated froom West Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Mark, focusing on education, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passed, he was working directly with Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld and his administration. Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both DeLaney and Molly. Your qualities and successes are true indications on why both of you have been chosen for this scholarship.