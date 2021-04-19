Joyce “Annie” Powers, 72, of Markle, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born March 7, 1949 in Scioto County, Ohio, daughter of the late Bruce C. and Margaret Stamper Back. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Charles Powers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lorrie Wiggins and husband Randy of Selma, Indiana and Tonia Powers of Markle, Indiana; grandchildren, Matthew Barrett, Charlie Cooper and husband Dustin, Jordan Barrett, Devin Miller, and Alexis Evans; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from noon, until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April, 22 2021 at thr Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Roger Powell will officiate. Burial will follow at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek.

