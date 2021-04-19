Neil Arthur Smith, age 74, passed away at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, Ohio on April 6, 2021.

Neil was born in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Arthur and Mary (Opperman) Smith on March 3, 1947. He was a graduate of Norwalk High School in 1965. Neil married the love of his life, Clara Lee Sweeney, on Dec. 23, 1973. They enjoyed summer break travels as far-ranging as Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Newfoundland until Clara’s passing in 2006. Neil had a strong interest in the natural world and avidly studied plants, insects, and especially birds.

Neil was an Ohio State University alumnus with a Master’s Degree and had a long career teaching in Adams County, Ohio. He was a longtime member of the Manchester Seventh Day Adventist Church where he had been an elder, and helped start the Community Care Center of Manchester food pantry in 2002.

Neil is survived by four brothers, Stanley Smith of Fairborn, Ohio, Victor (Linda) Smith of Parker, Colorado, Nathan (Dottie) Smith of Anderson, Indiana, and Daryl (Terrie) Smith of Bellbrook, Ohio. He is also survived by two other sisters-in-law, Marion Hidalgo and Sharon Sweeney; eight nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cynthia Smith, and brother-in-law Steve (Kip) Sweeney.

In accordance with Neil’s wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.