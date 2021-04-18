Tony Storer, 54, of Peebles, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence. Tony was born Oct. 4, 1966 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents Alva Raymond and Barbara Jean (Wickerham) Storer and one sister, Anita Kendrick.

He is survived by one sister, Rita (Gary) Miller; two brothers, Don (Rhonda) Storer and Tracy (Kimberly) Storer. and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Mr. Storer will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.