Charles E. “Chuck” Bowens, 82 years of Peebles, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Chuck was born Dec. 1, 1938 in Harlan, Kentucky., the son of the late Charles and Marie (Meade) Bowens. Beside his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Faye A. (West) Bowens on June 25, 2018, and one brother, Bob Bowens.

Chuck was a member of the Peebles Church of God and retired from the Whirlpool Corporation after 30 years of service.

Chuck is survived by three daughters, Tamarah K. (Bruce) Adams, Christina R. Bowens, and Ellen M. (Johnny) Booth, all of Columbus, Ohio.; five grandchildren; four brothers, Benny (Norma) Bowens of Peebles, Burton (Debbie) Bowens of West Union, Luther (Shirley Howell) Bowens Peebles, and James (Tonya) Bowens of Hamersville; five sisters, Judy (Chris) Bartley of Kentucky, Peggy Shields of Peebles, Pat Shields of Peebles, Brenda Bowens of Kentucky., and Sharon (Greg) Conaway of Peebles; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the convenience of the family at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Harold Keaton of the Peebles Church of God will officiate. The Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

