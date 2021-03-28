Ernest Wade Walsh, age 74, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman. Ernest was born Dec. 28, 1946 in Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Walsh and Marjorie Cox; maternal grandparents, Wade and Lessie Cox; and one brother, Jerry Scott Coffman.

He is survived by loving wife, Carol Walsh of West Union; two daughters, Deana Walsh of West Union and Michelle (William) Balon of Franklin; four grandchildren, Michael Grooms of Miamisburg, Rebecca Grooms of Fairfield, Curtis (Sadie) Grooms of San Antonio, Texas, and Ernest Sean Walsh of Hamilton; two great grandsons, Jaxon Grooms of Georgetown and Matthew Smith of Franklin; one brother, John (Kay) Coffman of Lebanon; one sister, Nancy (Terry) Bercaw of Lebanon; many nieces and nephews and several cousins and friends.

Mr. Walsh will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Walsh’s Mountain, 321 Ginger Lane in West Union.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.