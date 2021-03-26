By Mark Carpenter

High hopes abound as the 2021 softball season is set to begin for Coach John Kennedy and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds. With a talented and deep squad, the Lady Hounds are looked on by many as one of the favorites in the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, even thought they, as everyone else, missed out on the experience from the lost 2020 campaign.

“”We thought that last season could have been one of the best in school history, plus there’s the valuable experience that our younger girls missed out on,” said Coach Kennedy. “We were fortunate to be able to play in a summer league so our girls did get to play some softball last year, just not what we usually would. A lot of our sophomores that missed their first season of high school softball play travel ball so they have seen top competition and played a lot of games.”

The 2021 version of the Lady Hounds is a deep one, especially at the all-important pitching position, where Coach Kennedy lists five different girls who can handle the center circle duties- seniors Brooke Kennedy and Gabby Brown, junior Hannah Hobbs, sophomore Emilee Applegate, and freshman Jenna Campbell.

“We’re fortunate to have that much pitching depth,” says Coach Kennedy. “And we also have four girls who can catch (senior Yasmin Lucas, junior Hobbs, sophomore Maggie Roberts, and freshman Zoey Fuchs). Brooke, Emilee, and Gabby will handle most of the pitching duties, they have the most experience and will throw well. Hannah is coming off a broken wrist in basketball so she may not be pitching and Jenna is developing and we hope to get her some work as they year progresses. She would be the number one or two on many teams. Our top three have logged a lot of innings in travel ball and all have quality pitches they can rely on.”

“Maggie and Zoey will handle most of the catching duties, both are good receivers who can throw. It will be their first seasons of high school ball so they are lacking experience. But they will be up to the task and I am confident in their abilities.”

Kennedy sees the softball knowledge and experience of his girls, along with their solid hitting and pitching depth as the strengths of his team, but overall team speed and the wealth of underclassmen could be possible weaknesses. No matter, the Lady Hounds will play a solid schedule that will test them in every area.

“We have scheduled some pretty tough non-conference games in an effort to better prepare us for tourney play,” Kennedy explained. “Our first game is against Ironton and they have a D1 pitcher. We play perennial district contenders Portsmouth Clay, Williamsburg, and Notre Dame. We also have district opponents New Boston, Sciotoville East, Green, and Western Latham.”

“The SHAC is always tough. Fairfield and Peebles will be good again and Fayetteville has a nice team as well. Whiteoak is a developing team that will be competitive, so the small school will be tough. In the big school, I’d say Eastern Brown is the top team, but after that I’m not really sure.”

The remainder of the Manchester roster includes senior Abby Young, and sophomores Kameyl Carter, Ashleigh Dunn, and Harley Rideout. Kennedy will be assisted by Matthias Applegate, Cody Carter, Jeremy Campbell, Jason Lucas, and Josie Campbell.

“Injuries ruined our basketball season so we’re starting off the softball season dealing with some lingering injuries as well,” says Coach Kennedy. ” We are a talented team with a lot of travel ball experience. As long as we don’t beat ourselves, we feel pretty confident that we can compete with anyone. Our goal is to win the conference and then our school’s first district title in softball.”