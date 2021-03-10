Thelma Kathleen “Kate” Brooks Setty passed away on March 9, 2021 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio. She was born March 28, 1928 and was the daughter of Henry “Joe” Brooks and Lydia (Dixon) Brooks. Kate is survived by her children, Sandra Kay Lewis of West Union, Ohio, Berlin Setty, Jr. and his wife Judy of West Union, Ohio, Randy Setty of Dayton, Ohio, Dwayne Brown and his wife Donna of Peebles, Ohio, Dana Setty and his wife Jana of California, Kentucky, and Dennis Setty of Peebles, Ohio.

She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Berlin Setty, Sr., daughter Connie Marcantel, grandson Michael Tolle, her parents, and all her siblings.

Kate lived a long life with her husband Berlin until his passing in 2018. She and Berlin loved to garden and he always kept plenty of roses in the garden for her. Kate was a farm wife, often running the farm by herself when her husband Berlin was working far away. She always placed her family first and loved them all. She cooked dinner for the family every Sunday, making everyone’s favorite dishes. She made sure there was room for all at her table.

The holidays were Kate’s favorite time of year. She and her husband bought gifts for every family member each Christmas. Christmas was Kate’s favorite holiday because she credited Jesus for walking beside her and helping her through many hard times. When speaking of her passing, Kate said she will be in Heaven waiting for her beloved family to come be with her, for she will be with Jesus.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon – 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Kate’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During the visitation and funeral masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.