Mary “Janie” Shumaker, age 78 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Mary was born Nov. 25, 1942 to the late Arthur Glenn and Livata Faye (Osman) Rhoads in Highland County Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Debbie Ba,rr and Connie Gibson, and a grandson, Scotty Shumaker.

Mary was a long-time member of the Oak Grove Community Church and loved to teach the small children. She and her husband Charles were married on June 5, 1971.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 50 years, Charles Shumaker of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter, Vickie Hogge and Kevin of Peebles, Ohio; two sons, Donnie Willis and Kim of Peebles, Ohio and Scott Shumaker of Winchester, Ohio; one sister, Carolyn Blackburn and Bill of New Vienna, Ohio; daughter-in-law Peggy Shumaker of Winchester, Ohio; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral home in West Union is serving the family.

