Nellie W. Purdin, age 78, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Nellie was born Dec. 9, 1942 in Elkview, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by parents William Cleveland and Garnet Marie (Ashworth) Snodgrass; one son, Timothy Lee Phipps; two brothers, William E. Snodgrass and Harold Snodgrass; and one niece, Robin Snodgrass.

She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Kim) Phipps of Loveland and J.D. Purdin of West Union; three grandchildren, Derek (Emily) Phipps of Cincinnati, Matt (Jenni) Phipps of Columbus, and Tanner Purdin of Florida; three step-grandchildren: Colton Staker of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Dallin (Jessie) Staker of Craig, Colorado and CheyAnne Staker of Florence, Kentucky; six great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn (Dale) Young of Proctorville, Ohio; and three dear friends, Donna Spires, Leon Pollard, and John Rhodes.

The family would like to express their gratefulness and appreciation to the staff of Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Nellie considered it her home, she had several close friends and loved the staff. Thank you for taking such good care of her.

The public visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Winchester Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 segulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.