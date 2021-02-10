Aaron E. Seaman, age 62, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Aaron was born June 7, 1958 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Alva Eugene and Crystal Evelyn (Roush) Seaman; one brother, Russell Eugene Seaman; and one sister, Margaret Jane Ritter.

Aaron is survived by one sister, Alice Mae Lute of Cincinnati; and many cousins.

Memorial donations can be made to: Satterfield’s Chapel C.U. Church, P.O. Box 374, West Union, Ohio 45693

or Hospice of Hope Incorporated, 909 Kenton Station Dr,, Maysville, KY 41056

Aaron will be cremated. There will be no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.