SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Braxton Blanton
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Kris Blanton, Amanda
Blanton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Golf, Basketball, Track, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bonds and families built within the sport
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, not competing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to regionals three straight years in Cross-Country
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Deadpool”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Music
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
BK Scoop
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My grandfather
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and get a
degree in Pharmacy