Braxton Blanton, WUHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Braxton Blanton

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Kris Blanton, Amanda
Blanton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Golf, Basketball, Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bonds and families built within the sport

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, not competing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to regionals three straight years in Cross-Country

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Deadpool”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Music

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
BK Scoop

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My grandfather

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and get a
degree in Pharmacy