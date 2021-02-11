SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Braxton Blanton

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Kris Blanton, Amanda

Blanton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Golf, Basketball, Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bonds and families built within the sport

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing, not competing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to regionals three straight years in Cross-Country

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Luke Combs

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Ireland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Deadpool”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Music

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

BK Scoop

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My grandfather

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and get a

degree in Pharmacy