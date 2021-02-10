Boys sectional pairings are released

By Mark Carpenter

The up and down crazy 2020-21 boys basketball season is in the midst of attempt to complete regular season play, but in the meantime, all of the four county squads nos know where their postseason trails will begin. The sectional tournament brackets for Division III and IV in the Southeast District were announced on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 7.

As it was reported last week exclusively in the Defender, the sites for sectional and district play are totally different this time around, with the higher seeds hosting sectional games and the district semi-finals. There will be no games played this season at the Ohio University Convocation Center it was announced over the weekend.

In Division III, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils , who were 10-5 at the time of the draw, earned a #8 seed and will host a sectional semi-final game on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Their opponent will be #25 seed Nelsonville-York, a team the Devils defeated on last year’s tourney. A win over Nelsonville would earn North Adams a home game in the sectional championship, where they would likely face the #9 seeded Minford Falcons, a team that just defeated the Devils this past Saturday in double overtime. That sectional title contest would be on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

“I am okay with our draw,” said North Adams head coach Nathan Copas. “It gives us two home games to possibly win a sectional. Simply, if we had wanted a better seed then we should have won more games.”

Also in Division III, the West Union Dragons, who have suffered through a season of COVID and injuries, and who stood 2-12 at the draw, are the #27 seed and will be on the road for their opening round sectional game. The Dragons will travel to # 6 seeded Piketon to battle the Redstreaks on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. If the Dragons get past that first-round game, they will be on the road again for a sectional final, playing the winner of #11 seeded Chesapeake and #22 seeded Westfall on Feb. 26.

“We knew we would have to play someone between the 4-8 seeds based on our record,” said West Union head coach Austin Kingsolver. “It is what it is. At the end of the day, you still have to show up and score more than the other guys. Anything can happen, especially this season with COVID being so unpredictable. We will have our kids ready to play.”

With only eight games in before the draw, the Peebles staff really wondered where they might end up on the bracket, but the Indians fared pretty well, getting the #7 seed and a first-round bye, meaning they will host a Division IV sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., facing the winner of a first-round contest between #10 seed South Gallia (8-5) and #23 seed Sciotoville East (0-11). A win in the sectional finals,and if the seeds hold, will likely send the Indians to face # 2 seeded Trimble on March 3, two teams that are quite familiar with each other in district tournament play.

“We are where I thought we would land,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey. “I think it was difficult to seed us based on our lack of games and practice, so we actually could have been anywhere on the bracket. Hopefully we can start to get back in playing shape by the time the tournament rolls around.”

Also in Division IV, the Manchester Greyhounds, with just one win this season, are the #20 seed and will be on the road on Feb. 24 for a sectional semi-final game against #13 seed Waterford. that tip off is set for 7 p.m.