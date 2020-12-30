By Debora Katz

The Longevity Diet, by Valter Longo, Ph.D., Biogerontologist, Cell Biologist & Biochemist, is an informative book based on research. The primary topic discussed is fasting. Dr. Longo uses a parable to explain the benefits of fasting. He describes opposing soldiers on a battlefield. On one side, our healthy cells with the cancer cells in disguise mixed in and killing our healthy cells in hand-to-hand combat. On the other side are our immune system and possibly medical treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation treatments. Our immune system and other treatments are like the archers or grenade launchers; they are the cure or the defense. Unfortunately, the defense/cure can kill the good guys too. Imagine that the cancer cells or the enemy cannot speak the same language as our healthy cells. The language here refers to how the cells are programmed to behave. Cancer cells are programmed to grow, divide, and multiply continually. This characteristic is one way that cancer is diagnosed. Back to the battlefield, the defense shouts out, “Shields up!”. The enemy, the cancer cells, do not understand this command because they do not understand the language. They remain standing, and are now easy to recognize, even when mixed in the blood or hiding elsewhere.

Dr. Longo explains that fasting is a way to tell our healthy cells, “Shields Up.” He does not recommend fasting for everyone. He encourages all fasting to be under the supervision of a medical professional. He also promotes a fast-mimicking diet (FMD). You can read his book or look him up online for more information about FMD. When we fast, our healthy cells slow down. Weak cells are broken down used to make repairs and to feed more vital cells, like piecing out old vehicles to repair a keeper. This process cleanses our bodies. Without food intake, our bodies adapt for survival. The cancer cells are not able to do this and continue to try to grow. Now when the archers are killing the enemy, they can easily see their mark. Imagine our healthy cells in full bulletproof gear from head to toe and radiation therapy or chemo throws in a grenade. Our healthy cells will have much less damage.

Fasting has been a hot topic for a while. It is common practice in many religions, and Jesus fasted as described in Matthew 4:1-11, Mark 1:13, & Luke 4:1-13. Jesus’s fast is remembered during the time of Lent. Many people pray and meditate during fasting as they are stepping away from earthly desire and moving closer to God.

Fasting could be dangerous for some individuals, depending on underlying diagnosis, or medications prescribed. Discuss fasting with your health care provider to create a plan that is best for you.

Debora Katz BSN RN, native of Adams County and nurse for more than thirty years, offers information and inspiration for healthy living. Debora currently works in the community as a case manager and has years of experience in the hospital at bedside and as a supervisor.