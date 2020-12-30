By Denae Jones

I often hear the footsteps thumping in the room above me as I pull into the garage. I can usually tell who they are coming from just by the way they sound. Two sets are from our fur babies, anxious to greet me at the door and bring me a random shoe to show their enthusiasm. The other sets are from our youngest children, running down to meet me at the car and fill me in on whatever seems urgent to them at the moment.

It would be easy to get aggravated sometimes, because I haven’t even had the chance to open my car door after a long day at work before I’m bombarded.

Sometimes it’s to tell on someone. A sibling didn’t do their chores. They got in trouble at school. They ate something I was saving for later, etc.

Sometimes they come to give full disclosure about something they did themselves before another sibling has the chance to tell their side of the story.

Sometimes it’s to see if I need help carrying things in. (In other words, they want to see if I went to the store so they can get first dibs on whatever I purchased.)

Sometimes they ask how my day was and are eager to tell me a funny story about their day. I so enjoy hearing those!

And other times, they just walk over to the passenger side and climb in and shut the door. This is when I know to listen closely. They want my undivided attention, before anyone else gathers around to hear what they have to say. These are serious conversations. Honest. The kind where they bare their soul and emotions come flooding out through tears. Sometimes it’s to apologize. Sometimes it’s about a burden they have been carrying. Sometimes it’s a desperate worry over a friend. Sometimes it’s simply a search for advice about a serious situation. These are the conversations that often end with a long, sobbing hug and a prayer.

I cherish every one of these greetings.

No matter the reason behind it, they were eager to see me and talk to me. The topic or intention didn’t really matter. I just love that we had that time together.

Time. Devotion. Grace. Forgiveness. That’s what good relationships are made of. They all take work, and in order for them to stay healthy, we can’t take them for granted.

In a romantic relationship, we go on dates and send texts ‘just because’ and spend long hours talking. In a family relationship, we have dinners together, play games, have each other’s backs, and watch movies. In a friendship, we share secrets, have fun, and give a shoulder to lean on. Between balancing all of those with our job and other responsibilities, sometimes our relationship with God gets put on the back burner. If God loves us, it’s easy to just assume that relationship will always be there while we are dealing with life, right?

Here’s the thing we forget: Life is so much easier to deal with when we put our relationship with God FIRST. We have to make time. Make an effort. I mean, think about it… what would our other relationships look like if we always put them last?

We make a point to make time for everything else that’s important to us. If we want to binge watch a Netflix series, we find time. If we want to surf through social media, we find time. If we want to nap, or do a hobby or eat our favorite meal, we find time.

So how do we say we don’t have time to study God’s word? It takes just as long to read a Bible passage as it does to read that article on Facebook.

How do we say we don’t have time to pray? It takes just as long to say those honest words to God as it does to text them to a friend.

How can we be too tired to get up and go to church? We aren’t too tired on Sunday morning to watch the ball game or work in the yard.

Even if we don’t go to a physical church building, we can still praise him in some way. It takes just as long to sing a praise song as it does to sing any other song.

If our relationship with God was really important to us, we would find the time.

If we don’t, what does that say to God? I often wonder what our excuse will be when our time comes to stand before Him and He asks why He didn’t hear our feet running to meet him? Why didn’t he see our knees bent and heads bowed in prayer? Why didn’t he hear our voices offering thanks, or sharing that burden, or saying we are sorry? Why couldn’t we find an hour in our week to praise him at church, or anywhere, for that matter?

At that moment, anything at all we have to say will be nothing more than a lame excuse.

I know the days are fleeting, and it won’t be long before I will no longer hear the feet of my children thumping out to meet me at my car. When they are all moved out, my Mama’s heart will desire to the very core of my being for them to continue to eagerly talk and share with me.

God our Father desires the same from us. After all, we are his children. He cherishes every one of our greetings. No matter the reason behind it, He’s eager to see us and talk to us. The topic or intention doesn’t really matter. He just loves that we have that time together.

If you are a person who likes to make new goals for yourself at the start of a new year, I can’t think of anything better than to make time for a relationship with God.

Have a blessed week, friends!