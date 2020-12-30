Information for the local farmers

By Richard Purdin

Monday, Dec. 21 was the official beginning of the winter season, as normal winter in southern Ohio has started of wet! The upside to the beginning of winter is that the days will begin getting longer from now until the summer solstice on June 20. Until then the battle with short days and muddy conditions will continue for farmers, timber harvesters, and really anyone who makes their living outside.

For livestock producers this can be a very challenging time of year especially when it comes to keeping up with manure applications. I want to remind producers of some important best management practices (BMP) to follow if you need to haul and spread manure during the winter season. For southern Ohio producers hauling manure does not have the same mandated rules that the western Lake Erie Basin and Grand Lake Saint Mary watersheds have. But that does not mean producers should not follow the basic best management practices to help protect the environment and prevent future over regulation. Before you start hauling the honey to the field take the following in consideration:

1. Watch the forecast first- if there is a 50% or greater chance of rain with an expected accumulation of one inch or more you should probably find something else to do.

2. It is ideal to spread manure on growing crops such as pasture, hayfield, or cover crops, this will help capture nutrients and prevent runoff. During the winter bare ground will not absorb nutrients.

3. If all you have is bare ground, incorporation through tillage soon after or injection (for liquid manure) is the best approach.

4. Avoid spreading on snow, when the snow melts runoff of nutrient can be extremely high.

5. Avoid over application, setting the manure spreader to apply no more than 5ton/ac for solid manure and 5,000gal/ac for liquid manure is recommended.

6. Maintain 200 feet away from stream, ditches, creeks, and sink holes.

Some other details to go over:

• The OSU Extension Office will be closed to the public and OSU Extension staff will be teleworking from home starting Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021. If you need assistance you can still contact us at (937) 544-2339

• 2021 Fertilizer/Pesticide Private Applicators in person course is planned for March 9 at the Cherry Fork Community Center (gym) 5– 9 p.m. If you need recertified, you should get an invitation in the mail. (due to COVID-19 date is tentative and susceptible to change)

• 2021 GAP recertification training will be available to producers online or through the mail. The Online training course will begin Jan. 11 and run to June 30, 2021. For more details or question please call the office at (937) 544 2339.

• For producer who still have not yet elected a 2021 crop safety net program Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage there is a recording of the webinar explaining the programs go to https://farmoffice.osu.edu/events/archived-videos. The deadline to sign up for a program will be March 15th, 2021

• January 4- General CRP signup begins, and CRP Grasslands signup will begin March 15,2021 and conclude April 23,2021 contact the farm service agency for assistance in signing up for these programs.

• OSU Extension Beef Team announces the 2021 Ohio State Extension virtual Beef School beginning Jan. 18, 2021. There will be six evenings starting at 6pm and ending at 8 p.m. via webinar, go to https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_CtcKYwQB2l60Afug10aA to register.

From the Field

In scouting field conditions for Adams County, the following is things I have noticed.

1. Burley tobacco is being stripped and prepared for the market.

2. Some burley has inferior color left in the tips and lighter color in the lug leaf due to the dry curing season.

3. Manure applications

4. Winter grazing of stockpiled pastures.

5. Fall/winter timber harvest.