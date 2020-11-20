By Ashley McCarty

After over 30 years in business, Adams County Florist and Gifts will officially be passed on Nov. 27 to Justin and Abbi Rigdon.

Adams County Florist and Gifts has been in operation since 1989, and was purchased by Shawn Vogler in 1991. Originally a business started by two friends, today only Vogler remains.

“After 30 years I am ready to pass it on to a younger generation,” said Vogler.

Despite selling the business, Vogler will be still be actively involved.

“I hope to keep those who I’ve served over the decades as customers. I thank every one of them for all their loyalty over all these years,” she said.

Abbi Rigdon and her husband Justin will now be operating the business.

“The opportunity just kind of presented itself, and working here is something I really enjoy doing,” said Abbi Rigdon.

She plans to continue the same beloved traditions Vogler has had throughout the decades.

“I’m excited to serve [the customers] for the next 30 years,” she said.