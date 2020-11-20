Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and all locations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Due to the early closing on Wednesday, all library branches will be open from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. that day, regardless of their usual operating hours. Also, the hours for the North Adams Library and Manchester Library weekly Curbside After School Meal Program are altered this week. Both libraries will hand out bags of seven meals to children, ages 18 and under, from 2- 4: p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The West Union Library and Peebles Library will still hand out meals from 3- 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up these meals. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Have a safe and happy holiday!

For everyone who completed our Merry Money 2020 Holiday Reading Program, remember that our online Santa Shop will open on our website on Tuesday, Dec. 1 for children to browse gifts within their price range. Each library branch has their own Santa Shop, but you can choose gifts from any library regardless of which branch you signed up at. Remember, gifts are on a first come, first serve basis, so shop early to get the best selection. To “buy” items, simply call your local library branch, state the child’s name, which gifts they would like, and set up an appointment to pick the items up. All gifts must be picked up by Friday, Dec. 18.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you enjoy eBooks and digital audiobooks, be sure to check out OverDrive! This digital library gives you access to thousands of eBooks, digital audiobooks, electronic magazines, and videos. You can borrow up to ten items at a time, and place holds on up to 15 items. These materials are checked out to you for three weeks and will automatically return on their due date, unless you return them early. You can read them online through the Ohio Digital Library, within the Libby mobile app, or, if you have the Kindle app, you can read them within that instead. To get started, simply log in using your library card and PIN.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.