Chief Petty Officer Whaylon G. Crago, 39 years, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, formerly of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Whaylon was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 18, 1981, the son of Tamra Sexton-Sprinkle and the late Gregory Crago. After his high school graduation, Whaylon enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which became his lifelong career. During his military enlistment, Whaylon served as a flight engineer with several squadrons. He is qualified as a Naval Aircrew Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, and Master Training Specialist. His awards include the Air Medal (Strike/Flight Award), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (7 awards), and multiple unit and campaign awards.

Whaylon was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Anderson) Crago, whom he married on Dec. 2, 2000; and his two sons, Gage Crago and Chase Crago, both at home. He also leaves two brothers, Dustyn Crago of Peebles and Jamie Choate of Columbus; and four sisters, Misty (Jerry) Toller of Peebles, Schivaun Crothers of Montana, Amber Church of Texas, and and Kelly Clem of Columbus; as well as his mother, Tamra (Matt) Sexton-Sprinkle of Montana. Whaylon will be missed by his extended family, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including his best friend Eugene Cody, II; and many friends; his military family; and the members of his squadron.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the funeral services, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

