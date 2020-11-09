Susan Harper (Hattan) of West Union passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, after an eight-month battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Keith; her daughters, Abby (Grant) Edwards and Kate (Nate) Mattison; her grandchildren Harrison, Harper, and Maggie; and her sisters, Nancy (Bill) Miller, Becky Andrews, and Ruth (Gary) Newtson; as well as many other family members and close friends.

Susan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; a retired school teacher of Adams County Schools for 32 years, and an avid outdoor enthusiast and traveler. She, along with her husband and children, spent their summers creating their best memories going on adventures to all 50 states and our National Parks. She will be greatly missed for her tenacious spirit and her loving heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Wilbur Hattan; her brothers Eddie and James Robert; and sister Beverly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Willow, 7662 Eckmansville Rd., Winchester, OH 45697 with Pastor Owen Applegate officiating. Fellowship for family and friends will follow. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Care unit of Christ Hospital or the American Cancer Society.