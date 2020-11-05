Ruby Jean Evans, age 92, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday Nov. 2, 2020 at The Adams County Manor in West Union after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born Oct. 7, 1928 in Stout to the late Earl Jennings Hawkins and Mary Dorothy Kratzer Hawkins.

Her loving husband Charley, preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 1994. They shared a wonderful life for over 46 years. She was also preceded in death by her dear sister, Betty Jo Oberly.

Ruby is survived by two loving daughters, Linda (Charles) Vance of Blanchester and Charlene (Michael) Grooms of West Union; two beloved grandchildren, Chad (Malissa) Vance and Laura Vance, both of Blanchester. Also left to cherish her memory are great-grandchildren Alyssa Wisby, Jacob (Kendra) Profitt Chad Evans Vance, Jr., Caiden Vance, Abygail Vance, Ainsley Vance and Alycen Vance; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

May the words from the beautiful old hymn In the Garden ring true and give special comfort to us all…

“And he walks with me and he talks with me and he tells me I am his own… And the joy we share as we tarry there none other has ever known.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter

644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

The public visitation is 11 a.m – 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at thr Lafferty Funeral Home,

The public funeral is 1 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment will be in Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio. Pastor Terry Fite will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.