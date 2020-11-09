Clyde Broughton, 64 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Summit’s Trace Health Care Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

Clyde was born in Jackson, Ohio, on Nov. 8, 1955, the son of the late Ellis and Stella (Crago) Broughton.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Broughton, who passed away on Jan. 3, 2017. Clyde was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Homer) Brickey of White Pine, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Dave Hopkins and burial followed at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.