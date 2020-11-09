Alvena B. Davenport, age 90, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. She was born April 4, 1930 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by parents, Alex and Vada (Youngman) Bradford and five children: Danny Pendland, Alex Charles Pendland, Lynn Ishmael, Linda Curtis and Ricky Pendland.

Alvena is survived by her loving husband, Harry D. Davenport of Bentonville; two sons, Randy (Ronda) Pendland of Manchester and Thurl (Linda) Pendland. Jr. of Moorehead, Kentucky; three step daughters, Gena Davenport of Bentonville, Phyllis Kirk of Paintsville, Kentucky, and Peggy (Terrell) Clark of Maysville, Kentucky; one step son, David Davenport of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; two brothers, Willie Bradford and Chuck Bradford; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The public funeral was held at 2 p.m.on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. In West Union Pastor James (Jim) Lanham officiated with interment at the Manchester Cemetery.