John Christopher Smart, 62 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Greenfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Greenfield, Ohio.

Chris was born in West Union, Ohio, on Jan. 21, 1958, the son of John and the late Nancy (Bishop) Smart.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father, John Smart, of Seaman; and his two sisters, Tracey Jenkins of Seaman and Leslie (Kenny) Lerch of Hillsboro. Chris’s passing will be mourned by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, officiated by Larry Anderson, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Burial followed at the Belfast Coss Cemetery, on Coss Road.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

