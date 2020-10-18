Richard W. McCane, 84 years, of the Jacksonville community of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence.

Richard was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 17, 1936, the son of the late Robert and Sophia (Gilbert) McCane.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his four brothers and eight sisters. Richard is survived by his sister, Gracie Johnson of Leesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, officiated by Ken Johnson, will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Jacksonville (Jacktown) Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m- noon on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

