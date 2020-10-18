Gregory T. Stepp, 60, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born June 26, 1960 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Stepp and Edna Mae Evans Stepp and one sister,, Marilyn G. Stepp.

Gregory is survived by four sisters, Beverly K. Smith (Jeff) of Lucasville, Fern Mathews of Cold Spring Kentucky, Elaine Stepp of Fort Myers, Florida and Darlene Nichols (Dan) of Williamsburg; one brother, Steve Stepp (Linda) of Cherry Fork; and many nieces and nephews.

There will not be any services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.