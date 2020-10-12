Barbara Fisher, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Home. Barbara was born on Nov. 25, 1939, the daughter of the late William and Anna Mae (Kirk) Hafer in Brown County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roger Fisher, and brother Melwood Hafer.

Barbara was a member of the Enon Christian Church for 50 years, she attended the Solid Rock Ministry Church for 10 years and was a cook in the Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District for 15 years.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Scott-Hensley of West Union, Ohio and Angie Fisher-Crothers of West Union, Ohio; sons, Randy Scott of Manchester, Ohio, and Michael Scott of Aberdeen, Ohio; four stepchildrenm Kathy Miller of Milford, Ohio, Rae jean Tarter of Loveland, Ohio, Kim Wiederhold of Batavia, Ohio, and Devon Chandler of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Clara Tucker of Aberdeen, Ohio and Joyce Lee of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two brothers, LeRoy Hafer of Aberdeen, Ohio and Donnie Hafer of Russellville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Luther Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a,n,- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

