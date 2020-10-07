Ramona G King, 88 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Ramona was born in Rarden, Ohio, on Feb. 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Herschel and Mabel (McCann) Foster.

In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Don King, and a son, Donnie King.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Frank) Nichols of Peebles, Donalda (Camilo) Toro of Frederick, Maryland, and Cathy (Brent) Pistol of Peebles. She also leaves a brother, Anson Foster of Ashville, Ohio; and a sister, Madge Perdue of Circleville. Ramona will be missed by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Dave Hopkins, will be held at the convenience of the family on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Ramona’s name to the Peebles Baptist Church, 25730 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio 45660 .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace – Thompson Funeral Homes.