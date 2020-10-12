Juanita Florence Snider, 94 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Crestwood Nursing Center in Hillsboro.

Juanita was born in Seaman, Ohio, on June 17, 1926, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Amanda (Baumgardner) DeVore.

Juanita took great pleasure in caring for her home and family, as well as working as a cook for the Adams County Ohio Valley School district. She belonged to the Peebles United Methodist Church. Juanita was a member of the Peebles Lioness Club, the Night Bloomers Club, the Shakespeare Club, and the Parent-Teacher Organization.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Snider, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2015. She is survived by a son, David (Christy) Snide, of Hillsboro; and two daughters, Ellen (Richard) Lloyd of Peebles and Sheila (Keith) Hoop of Peebles. She also leaves nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Dave Hilgeman and Richard Lloyd, will be held at the family’s convenience, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Peebles United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

