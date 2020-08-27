Edith Osman, age 93 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. Osman was born July 14, 1927 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Birch and Louella (Black) Shelton. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus (Clem) Osman, and daughter, Melody Jean Campbell.

Edith and her husband Clem owned and ran the Osman Feed Farm Supply for 33 years. She was a member of the Stone Chapel Church, where she was a part of the Ladies Aide for 50 years. Edith was an avid bingo player.

Survivors include three sons, David “Fuzzy” Osman of West Union, John Osman of West Union; and Brett Osman of West Union; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio with Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society.

