Cathalena Lin Steward, 61, of Manchester, Ohio, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born May 29, 1959 at the Adams County Hospital in West Union. She was preceded by her father, Albert W. Steward.

Cathy is survived by mother, Frances L. Steward; three brothers, Billy Steward of Manchester, Derry Steward of Manchester, and Paul Steward of Aberdeen; two sisters, Mary Donahue of West Union and Tammy Evans of Blue Creek; and many nieces and nephews and several friends that will love and miss her very much.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Pastor Vernon Shively will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. is serving the family.