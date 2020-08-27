Harold Winston Crawford passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 in Peebles, Ohio. He was born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Harold was rreceded in death by his parents, Walter and Sarah James Crawford; eight sisters; two brothers; several nieces and nephews; and one grandson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen R. Coers Crawford; children, Linda Crawford Zinser (Steven), Scott Crawford, and Mark Crawford (Michelle);. grandchildren Rebekah, Rachel, Joshua, Adam, Katrina, Sydney, Delany and Brittani. and 23 great grandchildren.

From a very young age, Harold was a gifted musician, able to play any instrument he picked up, but excelled at the guitar. He worked at Pease Building Products of Hamilton, Ohio and was the proprietor of Crawford Building Products of Charleston, West Virginia. He was a teacher in West Virginia and Ohio in the ABEL. He was a very active member of the church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and Lay Leader. Harold was also a member of the DAV and a life member of the Kentucky Colonels. He was stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict.

Services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Peebles United Methodist Church Building Fund.