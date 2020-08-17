Leonor Fajardo, 90 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman.

Leonor was born in Havana, Cuba, on May 7, 1930, the daughter of the late Carlos and Eulia (Cantero) Fajardo. In addition to her parents, Leonor was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.

She is survived by her son, Geraldo Gonzalez of Miami Beach, Florida; and by two daughters, Helen Gueirtez and Victoria Gonzalez, both of North Carolina. Leonor will be missed by her five grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

