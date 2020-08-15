Robert H. “Wizard” Bischoff, Jr., 77, of West Union, Ohio died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert H. Bischoff, Sr. and Billie Courtney, and sister, Celest Shilleh.

Robert is survived by three nieces, Lilia Frank, Melissa Shilleh Hodge and Elizabeth Nolan; one nephew, Michael Shilleh; and special friends, Jennifer Ridolfi and Paul E. Scott.

Memorial donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Humane Society of Adams County, 11481 State Route 41, West Union, Ohio 45639

The public funeral was at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor Tim Daniels officiating and the Adams County Honor Guard performed a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., of West Union is serving the family.