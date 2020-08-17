Truby W. Shiveley, age 53 years of Lynx, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Hospice of Hope Kenton Pointe Station, Maysville, Ky. Truby was born on Jan. 24, 1967, the son of Linda (Nelson) Caraway and the late Ralph Shiveley. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents Everett and Edna (Fite) Shiveley and Mr. Oscar and Alberta (Harper) Nelson, and step-dad George W. Caraway.

Truby is survived by his mother, Linda (Nelson) Caraway of Lynx, Ohio; two daughters, Kayla Shiveley-Gifford and Ian, of Manchester, Ohio, and Carlie Shiveley and Kenny of Manchester, Ohio; one son, Israel Shiveley of Lynx, Ohio; two brothers, Joe Shiveley and Cindy of West Union, Ohio and Roger Shiveley and Beverly of West Union, Ohio; one step sister, Misty Louderback and Steve of Hillsboro, Ohio; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Truby’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuenralhomes.com.