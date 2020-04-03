Earl R. Gorman, 69 years of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital Clermont, in Batavia.

Earl was born in Seaman, Ohio, on April 11, 1950, the son of the late Sam and Laura (Smith) Gorman. He worked as a machinist after serving in the United States Army. Earl belonged to the Seaman American Legion Post #633, the National Rifle Association, and the Single Action Shooting Society.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Poole) Gorman, whom he married on July 5, 1996.

Earl is also survived by three sons, Earl Gorman of Seama, Jason Gorman of West Union, and Shannon Garrison of Peebles; and by three daughters, Stacy Humphrey of Peeble, Peggy (Matt) Reeder of Peebles, and Margaret (Fred) Edwards of Seaman. He leaves behind two sisters, Linda (Keith) Williams of Blue Creek and Teresa (Kerry) Wes of Seaman; and his BFF, Eric Newman. Earl’s passing will be mourned by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

According to Earl’s wishes, he is to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service, followed by burial at Mt. Leigh Cemetery, for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.