ASSOCIATED PRESS

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — in a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the new coronavirus, which has now infected more than 1 million people worldwide.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus despite his administration’s grim projections of tens of thousands dying. But the administration planned to recommend most Americans wear face coverings.

States are increasingly pushing shutdowns: Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania have all added or expanded stay-at-home orders.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million threshold Thursday in the latest indication of the pandemic’s growing foothold around the globe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The count represents confirmed cases, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher.

— The economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is piling up, with an unprecedented 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in a single week. The Congressional Budget Office projected the U.S. economy could shrink by an annualized rate exceeding 28%. About half of all working Americans report some kind of income loss affecting themselves or a member of their household, with low-income residents and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

— Calls amplified for people to cover their faces when they go outside. The Trump administration was formalizing new guidance to recommend that most Americans wear face coverings such as T-shirts or bandannas to cover their nose and mouth. Medical-grade masks would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also asked city residents to wear homemade face coverings when they leave their homes.

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Thursday that the state’s supply of breathing machines could be exhausted in six days if the number of people made critically ill by the coronavirus outbreak continues at its current rate.

— In the South American country of Ecuador, hospitals were turning away patients and bodies were being left on streets and in homes for days in Guayaquil, a normally bustling city that has become a hot spot in Latin America as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

— The spread of the coronavirus “is an existential threat” to the continent of Africa, where ventilators and critical supplies are sorely lacking, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Some African countries will have more than 10,000 cases by the end of April, health officials projected.

— Some Americans without direct deposit won’t get their payments until mid-August or later from a U.S. economic stimulus package. The IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, and then paper checks will start going out May 4 at a rate of about 5 million per week, according to a memo obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.