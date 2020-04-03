Adams County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

By Mark Carpenter-

On Friday, April 3, the Adams County Health Department has reported the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in the county. The Health Department sent out an afternoon press release with the news.

” The Adams County Health Department is reporting the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Adams County resident. While unsettling, it is not unexpected as community spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in Ohio since earlier this month.

The patient is a 50-year old male who works out of the area and is now home recovering.

Since being notified of the positive test result, Health Department employees have been working to identify people who have been in contact with the patient. Those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In most cases, COVID-19 causes mild symptoms of fever, cough, and body aches. Some experience shortness of breath. Many have no symptoms at all. Older adults and those with chronic health problems are at greater risk of developing severe illness which can require hospitalization. People who are ill and are concerned that they may have the coronavirus infection are urged to call before visiting their primary care provider, urgent care, or hospital emergency department.

The best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus-2019 throughout the community is to follow the instructions outlined in the Stay at Home order issued by the director of the Ohio Department of Health. Limiting travel to that which is essential, avoiding large groups of people, and maintaining proper social distances when around others reduces the opportunity for the virus to spread.

The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at (937) 310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday, noon – 8 p.m.

