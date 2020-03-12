Robert Stapleton, age 61 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Robert was born Dec. 3, 1958 in West Union, Ohio to Virginia (Grooms) Stapleton and the late Luther Stapleton.

Robert was dedicated to his family, worked for the Adams County Highway Department for 36 years, and was an avid UK basketball fan.

Survivors include his mother Virginia Grooms of West Union, Ohio; wife April Stapleton of West Union, Ohio; son Naman Stapleton of West Union, Ohio; sister Peggy Hilterbrand of West Union, Ohio; four brothers, James Stapleton of West Union, Ohio, Michael Stapleton of West Union, Ohio, Charles Stapleton of Peebles, Ohio, and David Stapleton of Peebles, Ohio.

Per Robert’s wishes a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

