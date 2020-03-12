News Release from Kristy Watters:

As you may be aware, The Ohio State University has announced the suspension of face-to-face instruction of lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings, and the move to virtual instruction effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30. Also, events deemed nonessential between now and April 20 are subject to review, to evaluate whether they should continue in person. Based on these guidelines, we have decided to cancel or reschedule several events. The following list of Adams County 4-H events will be effected:

March

Cancelled – 14 Ohio 4-H Conference, Columbus

Rescheduled – 16 Scholarship Interviews Date to TBA

Cancelled – 16 4-H Advisory Committee

Rescheduled – 18 Horse Safety & Ethics Date to TBA

Time Changed 20 Candy Pick-Up More information to follow

Cancelled – 20 Club Officers Training

Cancelled – 20 Adult Session

Cancelled – 20 4-H Member Dance (All members)

Cancelled – 21 Market Hog Clinic 9-10:30 a.m.

Cancelled – 21 Quality Assurance 10:30 a.m.-noon

Cancelled – 21 Goat Clinic Noon- 1:30 p.m.

Cancelled – All Club meetings, community service, events through March 30

More dates may be subject to change in the coming days. Please watch your email and Facebook for updates as they become available.

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illnesses is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals might interact and transmit the diseases.

The safety of our community is our top priority. We realize that our COVID-19 policy guidelines will cause disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. We will share updates as more information becomes available. Learn how we’re working to keep our communities safe.

Thank you for your understanding in these difficult circumstances. I am currently out of the office but will return Friday and have already been working on contingency plans for many of our events in the coming weeks. Know that we are working hard to make sure our youth continue to have a positive youth development experience.