News Release

Champion Media and WCPO-TV in Cincinnati are now working together to keep you informed about your community.

A content sharing agreement has been entered into that will allow both news organizations to use news generated by each other to serve their audiences.

The agreement applies to newspaper, television, and online news content.

Mike Canan, WCPO Senior Director of Local Content, said “One of our goals is to make sure we better connect with all parts of our community. We haven’t always done as good of a job as we should covering areas outside the Interstate 275 loop. This partnership allows us to better share important news with our audience. For us this is win-win.”

Champion Media CEO Scott Champion had the following to say about the agreement.

“As part of our continuing commitment to be the leader in local news in the Ohio River Valley, Champion Media is proud to begin a news partnership with WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. Our teams will combine resources to make sure that the stories that matter to you are covered quickly and completely. We look forward to working with WCPO to continue to bring you the latest local news in print and on your computer or smartphone.”

Champion Media now has a presence in Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio and in Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming and Robertson counties in Kentucky, working every day to be the first and best choice for news in your community.

If you have a news tip that you would like to share with our reporters, please send it to newstips@cmpapers.com.