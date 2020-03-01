Richard Dwight Moore, 73 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Richard was born in Williamsburg, Ohio, on April 4, 1946, the son of the late Harlan and Berneda (Wardlow) Moore. He worked in lumber at the Crownover Lumber Company. Richard was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Moore; a sister, Linda Bradburn; and a grandchild, Sarah Beth Mills. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Smalley) Moore; two sons, Richard Shane (Krista) Moore of Lynchburg and Tony (Laura) Moor, of Peebles; and three daughters, Tangie Mills of Greenfield, BJ (Shane) Ston, of Peebles, and Misty Moore of Seaman.

Richard also leaves behind a brother, Larry Moore of Peebles and a sister, Arlene Lung of Batavia. Richard will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and two best friends, Richard Dunn and Casper Dwight.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial followed at the Cedar Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

